Wolferton Station – a Royal Favourite

With visitors to the Sandringham expected to soar this year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, I highly recommend they take a slight detour and drive down the pretty country road that leads to Wolferton Royal Station, the only one of its kind in the country, and the setting for my trilogy, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters.

One hundred and eleven years ago station master Harry Saward described why it was so special and cited the many royals and leading figures of the day who stepped foot on the rural Norfolk platform. Even a circus was transported to Wolfteron by rail en route to Sandringham for a royal birthday party celebration, with one of its elephants escaping at the station, bringing unexpected drama to the lives of Harry and his family. These are the fabulous true stories that inspired me to write The Royal Station Master’s Daughters, one that has never been told before through the eyes of Harry, his wife, Sarah, and daughters Jessie, Beatrice and Ada.

Harry could see just how special his station was. It shines through clearly in his article for the Great Eastern Railway Magazine:

“I doubt whether there is a prettier station in the United Kingdom at the present time than Wolferton. Situated at the foot of a hill, we have The Wash facing us away to the north, a fine sand cliff with pine-planted slopes to the east, Wolferton church, a prominent object to the west, and to the south, the road leading to Sandringham with banks of rhododendrons just now, as I write, in full bloom.