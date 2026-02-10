Wolferton’s new Royal Resident

Harry Saward is most probably turning in his grave after Wolferton’s newest royal resident moved in under a cloak of darkness.

Shamed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is presently lying low at Wood Farm. It is a stone’s throw from Sandringham House where the royals gather to spend Christmas, while renovations on Marsh Farm, a property on the Norfolk estate owned by the King, is ongoing and expected to be his new home once they are completed.

The King and Queen are much loved in this tight-knit community. It is where Harry, the royal station master greeted royal relatives for forty years from Europe and Russia, and every prime minister of the land stepped foot on his platform.

Prince Philip spent his last years at Wood Farm in a no-fuss way. He was able to stroll out for a daily walk without being disturbed or drawing attention to himself. Wood Farm is where the tragic Prince John spent his last years before dying aged thirteen; it has special royal associations.

Harry was very astute. It is said he declined an honour from the Kaiser, the cousin of George V, both grandsons of Queen Victoria, having taken a dislike to him, while being honoured with gifts from other royal visitors which he gladly accepted.

Harry is reputed to have sent Rasputin packing back to London after he arrived at the station in the early 1900s out of the blue on his way to see King George V on matters of war, who refused to see him.

Harry was regarded as the Mayor of Wolferton and a father of three daughters. If faced with Andrew at his station, he would no doubt have fulfilled his obligations in his usual professional and steadfast way, keeping his shocked feelings and reservations to himself while on duty.

*I believe Wolferton also has another new resident. The grand Station Master’s House has been sold, and I guess its new owned didn’t realise at the time that what was a quiet royal location would would become the centre of a media frenzy as Andrew’s association with Epstein burns under the spotlight.

Come to think of it, I suspect Harry Saward isn’t the only person turning in his grave; our late Queen Elizabeth may have rolled over a few times too.