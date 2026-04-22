Royal Maid Rosa joins Queen Elizabeth’s special birthday celebrations

While the King and Queen welcomed centenarians to Buckingham Palace to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday on 21 April, I couldn’t help thinking back to the Queen’s 90th birthday garden party when guests included my rosy cheeked royal maid, Rosa Edwards.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Rosa were born in 1926, with Rosa making her arrival in Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil on Christmas Day, as soft, feathery snowflakes fell from the sky, never imagining that one day their paths would cross.

Rosa was dressed up to nines by daughter, Jan, who accompanied her. It was a welcome change for Rosa not to wait on guests, but have attendants waiting on her.

Jan recalled: “We travelled to Buckingham Palace in my new white convertible Beetle. We drove in through the front gates with the roof down and parked at the front where we had special parking. As we arrived Prince Andrew, as he was then, drove in behind us in his Range Rover, laughing as he went past.

“We saw the Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Catherine and Prince William. They were the highlights of the day. Mum spoke to the Queen and shook hands with Catherine and William. We were both walking on air that day. We had a ball and met some wonderful people. My mum would talk to anyone and everyone.

“Mum had a seat in the front row. It took ages for the royals to appear and when she did so, the Queen went over to the other side. I had been told the Queen would try and come over the mum and I let someone know where she was sitting. When the royal party came out of the marquee, they walked over to our side and the Queen came over and spoke to mum. Mum was over the moon, and so was I. We also shook hands with Catherine and William too. I also saw Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and would imagine she was there too.

“Mum wore a beautiful Jaques Vert navy and ivory spotted skirt and a pink and ivory silk top which I still have as it fits me. I also bought mum some expensive new red and purple framed glasses for the occasion to glam her up which she loved.

“We had a wonderful time and made memories to cherish forever. We were some of the last to leave, just before 8pm.”

You can read about the chat Rosa had with the Queen in The Royal Maid Finds Love, due out on 22nd October: https://shorturl.at/BcFfA