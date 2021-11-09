‘A heartwarming historical novel’ – Rosie Goodwin

I am thrilled and delighted beyond words to have received warm words of praise from Rosie Goodwin, the Queen of historical saga authors, for The Royal Station Master’s Daughters.

She describes it as ‘A heartwarming historical novel’, and I cannot thank her enough.

I love all of Rosie’s books. She has a huge following and her new titles are always eagerly awaited by her dedicated fans. Her storylines are gripping page turners with characters facing struggles who you really care for. So when Rosie says a few kind words about my debut novel, it really means a lot.

Rosie is a Sunday Times bestselling author of over 30 books and has, incredibly, sold over one million copies worldwide. She is one of the top 50 most borrowed authors from UK libraries and is the first author in the world to be allowed to follow three of Dame Catherine Cookson, DBE’s trilogies with her own sequels.

She wasn’t always an author. Maybe it’s her previous work in the social services sector for many years, and fostering over 100 children, that has given her such empathy to write great story lines about struggles in life for the underdog, and how, with spirit and determination, they can be overcome.

Thank you Rosie x