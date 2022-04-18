Now in paperback, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters!

Yay! The Royal Station Masters’s Daughters is now available in paperback from all good book stores!

I was thrilled beyond words when I popped into Topping book store in Ely, the day before publication to collect tickets for a couple of their future author events when the manager told me my book had been flying off the shelf – and they only had one left. I spotted a friend in there and he promptly bought the last copy which I duly signed for him. Happy days!

A huge thanks to everyone who made this happen; my agent Hannah at Northbank and editor Claire and her team at Zaffre, to Ben and Richard who reside on opposite platforms at Wolferton royal station, to the many families who shared their ancestor’s stories with me about life in Wolferton and Sandringham during WW1, to Neil Storey, who proof read the book for historical accuracy – and to Brian Heath, who first told me about his great grandfather’s life as the royal station master and wanted me to tell his story, and Penny Coe, who shared her great uncle Harry’s story here.

While I continue editing the sequel, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters at War, due out as an ebook in September and paperback next April, I wish you happy reading!