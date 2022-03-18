The Royal Station Master’s House for Sale

The turreted Royal Station Master’s House in Wolferton that features prominently in my book, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters, is up for sale!

It is situated on the Sandringham estate with the royal family as neighbours, and the grandeur of the property shows the high regard that station master Harry Saward was held in to be given such a fabulous home like this by his railway company.

Estate agents Sowerby’s sums it up by saying “Set in the heart of the royal Sandringham Estate, Station House is a stunning family home and a truly unique property. ‘Rarely available’ is a phrase used frequently by estate agents but in the case of Station House this can not be emphasised enough: this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to occupy an individual and historic home in a prestigious location.

“Positioned adjacent to the former Wolferton Railway Station, well known as the station used by the royal family en route to Sandringham up until the late 1960s, Station House, a Grade II Listed building, is a magnificent example of a beautiful home capturing the nostalgia of a bygone era. This impressive property occupies a fantastic spot adjacent to Natural England’s reserve at Wolferton, and is well suited to such an idyllic setting.”

I can vouch for the idyllic setting. It is heavenly there. It also comes with a slice of rich royal history for the lucky new owner.

Tempted? It can be use for just under £1.2 million. Click here for full details.

Pic courtesy of Sowerby’s.