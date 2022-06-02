Hip, hip hooray for our Platinum Queen Elizabeth 11

Never has the nation’s love and respect for our Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth been more evident than today as we begin four days of celebrations to mark her record breaking reign. Tens of thousands of ecstatic and loyal, loving fans thronged London and all over the country people are in a celebratory mood and pulling out all the stops to ensure this weekend is one they will remember for the rest of the lives.

Our much loved Queen Elizabeth is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. It’s an incredible achievement we know we will never experience again in our lifetime, and neither are our children likely to either, taking into account the ages of Prince Charles and Prince William.

Watching the Trooping of the Colour filled me with a sense of awe and pride and gratitude that I live in such a great country, and the Great that prefixes Great Britain really stood out today.

The bunting is flying with pride outside our house and tonight we will be at a beacon lighting ceremony in my home town of Ely. Tomorrow we shall be celebrating with Katherine Jenkins on the Sandringham estate, the setting for many of the stories in my trilogy, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters, before spending the rest of the Jubilee weekend in London.

I wish you all a great royal, fun weekend. And send many heartfelt congratulations to our wonderful Queen.