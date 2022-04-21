Queen spends birthday at Sandringham

Many happy returns to our wonderful Queen who is 96 today and has returned to Sandringham to celebrate it quietly.

The fact that she chooses to be there, a place that Prince Philip was so very fond is, and is filled with many happy childhood memories, is a testament to how special Sandringham is to her.

Prince Harry need have no concerns, the Queen is very well protected there by the community where she is well loved and respected.

If I had known Her Majesty was spending her birthday there I would have gifted her a copy of The Royal Station Master’s Daughters.

Happy birthday!!!