Wolferton Station, “Absolutely stunning in every way”, says former royal train driver

You don’t have to just take it from me how special the Royal Station at Wolferton is, and central to my book, The Royal Station Master’s Daughters. Here are some of the glowing comments left by visitors who stepped onto its platform where royalty once trod and took a trip back in time to its glory days:

“This place steps back in time, wonderful, beautifully loved and restored. Real slice of history, can imagine the steam train pulling in.”

“I love any old railway station, but this beats them all. Loved looking round and soaking up the history.”

“Absolutely stunning in every way. As a driver of 35 years, including royal trains x 3, I am amazed at the detail.”

“Wonderful! A real gem. Been a railway enthusiast all my life. Best preserved station I’ve ever visited. First class! Lovely visit.”

“Absolutely scrummy. Thank you so much for preserving a unique part of British/Royal history. An amazing place.”

“Wonderfully preserved. A hidden gem. Thank you so much for allowing us to see it.”

“What a lovely surprise to find this little gem. Having the opportunity to look around the charming station has made our day.”

There are so many more too, all a testament to the love and dedication from Richard into transforming the station into what it is today with immaculate detail. Richard is so kind too, happily sharing his royal restoration with visitors who are instantly enthralled by its unique history and sense of place.