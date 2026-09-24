How my Royal Maids series started after a visit to Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil

Where better to launch book 2 in the series, The Royal Maid Finds Love, than in Merthyr, three years on from my visit to Dowlais, on 22nd October. Tickets for the event at Cyfarthfa Castle are free and can be booked here: https://www.ticketsource.com/cyfar…/annie-seymour/e-pmgydl

I will be joined on the evening by Jan, Rosa’s daughter, and we are delighted that Huw will host the event. We look forward to seeing you there!