The Royal Station Master’s Daughters at War Creates Pre-Order Interest

I thought there must have been some mistake when I saw book 2 of The Royal Station Master’s Daughters trilogy ranked at #1 on Amazon for WW1 e-book biographies as it isn’t available until September, followed by book 1 in The Royal Station Master’s Daughters series at #2. But it’s true!

I queried it with my editor who told me, “Our system feeds out titles about nine months ahead of publication so that that retailers can get on board and get can start getting early pre-orders on the e-book. What appears to have happened here is that Amazon has picked this up as ‘hot new release’ as your readers are already looking for it, which is fantastic and bodes really well for the official launch.”

What a cracking start. Please pinch me, I’m over the moon.

The cover design is in hand for book 2, entitled The Royal Station Master’s Daughters at War, and I’m sure it will be just as gorgeous as book 1. Now I just have to finish writing it. Almost there, and I’m told it has potential to be even better than book 1.

If you enjoy royal stories, especially now as we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, combined with a dramatic WW 1 family saga, and a unique royal station setting on the Sandringham estate, then this could be just what you are looking for. It is also available as an audiobook.

Thank you to lovely readers and friends for your support! x